Emerge Ranks #8 in FreightWaves' FreightTech 25 Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Freight Procurement Platform, Emerge, ranks #8 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves. This marks the third year in a row Emerge has been included in the top 25 rankings.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized for moving the needle in terms of logistics technology. To be a part of such a prestigious group for the past three years affirms the passion and vision we place behind our platform," Founder Andrew Leto said. "The next few years should be an exciting time in our industry, as we and many others continue to transform and innovate within the technology space."

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform helps bring shippers and carriers together in one connected space to build mutually beneficial relationships. With forward-thinking products like the company's AI-driven RFP platform, Emerge helps streamline freight procurement processes to save companies valuable time and resources.

The FreightTech 25 announcement adds to the excitement surrounding Emerge, who recently announced their $130 million Series-B funding round and hiring of new President, George Abernathy. Abernathy comes to Emerge with over 30 years of experience, most recently leading the FreightWaves team as President.

"FreightWaves is the absolute gold standard in FreightTech knowledge, content and industry impact — being recognized and included in this esteemed group is a serious accomplishment," President George Abernathy said. "It's exciting to see Emerge grow so rapidly. I'm proud to be part of this team and see the platform evolve as we add new customers and partners into 2022."

The FreightTech Award rankings are determined by a peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in the freight industry. Emerge improved its ranking from #14 on the 2021 list to #8 on the 2022 list.

For more information and to view the full FreightWaves FreightTech 25 and FreightTech100 listings, visit: https://www.freightwaves.com/awards/freighttech

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge is reinventing the procurement process by offering solutions that enable shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017, and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more.

