LAVA Therapeutics and The Antibody Society Present Emerging Cancer Therapies Virtual Symposium

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA and FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that LAVA and The Antibody Society, a non-profit association, are co-organizing a virtual symposium Emerging cancer therapies leveraging gamma-delta effector T cells taking place on Mon., Nov. 29, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST / 17.00 to 20.00 CET.



The symposium will focus on the emerging landscape of technologies leveraging gamma delta T cells for anticancer therapeutics and will be moderated by Andrea van Elsas, Ph.D., chair, scientific advisory board at LAVA, and will feature presentations from leading experts in the field of gamma delta T cell immunity.

The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion where the speakers will be joined by two renowned key opinion leaders in immuno-oncology:

Prof. Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., professor, departments of genitourinary medical oncology and immunology and scientific director, immunotherapy platform, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; co-director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Prof. James Allison, M.D., Ph.D., regental professor, chair, department of immunology, the Olga Keith Wiess Distinguished University Chair for Cancer Research, director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Research, executive director of the immunotherapy platform, MD Anderson Cancer Center; Nobel laureate

"As the unique anti-cancer properties of gamma delta T cells become better understood, we expect there to be increasing efforts to leverage this unique cell population for anti-cancer therapeutics," said Paul W.H.I. Parren, Ph.D., executive vice president, head of research and development, LAVA Therapeutics; board member, The Antibody Society. "We are very excited to help organize such an exciting event with a remarkable group to discuss various ways to unlock the potential of these cells."

To view the agenda and register for the free, virtual symposium, please visit The Antibody Society.

Access to the recording will be available under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the LAVA Therapeutics website at: https://ir.lavatherapeutics.com/news-events/events

About The Antibody Society

The Antibody Society is an international non-profit trade association representing individuals and organizations involved in antibody research and development. The Society is an authoritative source of information about antibody therapeutics development, which is disseminated via our website, presentations and publications. In addition, the Society organizes conferences and webinars on antibody research and development and related topics. The Society also serves as the home for the Adaptive Immune Receptor Repertoire Community, which focuses on developing standards and protocols for curating, analyzing and sharing antibody B and T cell receptors. As a business association, the Society can engage with government and international agencies such as the World Health Organization to discuss topics that are important to the antibody community, such as international naming conventions. For more information, please visit: https://www.antibodysociety.org/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (gamma delta bsTCEs) for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's innovative approach utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells via the triggering of Vγ9Vδ2 T cell antitumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating LAVA-051 in patients with certain hematological malignancies is currently enrolling (NCT04887259). The company currently anticipates data from the Phase 1 dose escalation phase of the study in the first half of 2022 with top line clinical data from the Phase 2a expansion cohorts expected in the second half of 2022. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with prostate cancer in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

LAVA's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including in respect of the company's anticipated growth and clinical developments plans, including the timing of clinical trials. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "will," "may," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "potential" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LAVA's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the preclinical data, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various tumor targets. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including, among other things, the timing and results of our research and development programs and preclinical and clinical trials, our ability to obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize our product candidates, our ability to leverage our initial programs to develop additional product candidates using our GammabodyTM platform, and the failure of LAVA's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or our product candidates. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and that of the third parties on which we depend, including delaying or otherwise disrupting our clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity. LAVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

