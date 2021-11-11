LaunchDarkly's Trajectory Conference Sets Vision for Feature Management Beyond Software Development

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform for software development teams, concluded its Trajectory Live Conference this week, which virtually gathered together over 2,000 software innovators from across industries. The conference showcased upcoming product launches, the future of the company's feature management platform, and hosted industry thought leaders including Gene Kim, author of The DevOps Handbook, and Mik Kersten, author of Project to Product.



At the conference, Edith Harbaugh, cofounder and CEO of LaunchDarkly, shared an expanded vision of the company's feature management platform to support enterprise cloud migrations during her keynote session. As the pace of innovation and consumption continue to accelerate, businesses have increasingly turned to the cloud to remain agile and meet consumer needs and expectations. Harbaugh detailed how feature flags – a core part of LaunchDarkly's feature management platform – can provide precise control and mitigate risks within cloud migrations and data modernization initiatives.

"Today, businesses face more challenges than ever to meet the pace of innovation – which is only set to accelerate in the coming years. Feature management can provide teams across many different industries with the capabilities they need to innovate and collaborate at a faster pace," said Harbaugh. "Just as feature flags enable progressive delivery in software, they can enable progressive migration to new architectures and infrastructures. Looking ahead, we see an opportunity to continue pioneering new capabilities for feature management, and empowering teams to enable faster, safer innovation across their organizations."

The company also announced strategic integrations to broaden the capabilities of its feature management platform. John Kodumal, cofounder and CTO of LaunchDarkly, took the virtual stage to announce the upcoming launch of the Cloudflare Integration. This integration will give customers the ability to evaluate flag information at the edge layer, enabling faster delivery of feature flags to provide an improved experience to end users without sacrificing security. The company plans to integrate with additional CDNs in the future.

"LaunchDarkly believes that development teams should be able to adopt feature management at scale without being forced to sacrifice security or performance," said Kodumal. "Our integration with Cloudflare greatly increases the size and capability of our industry-leading flag delivery network, empowering our customers to adopt feature flags in even more places and with greater confidence."

LaunchDarkly continues to secure and explore partnerships and integrations with leading software providers across industries that expand the capabilities and reach of its feature management platform. Earlier this year, the company was a launch partner for Atlassian's Open DevOps solution , helping development teams access the power of feature flags from directly within Jira Software. Today, LaunchDarkly's platform ecosystem consists of 48 integrations across 34 different vendors spanning a wide range of use cases.

Additionally, speakers from Uber, Nestlé Purina North America, Cigna, Relativity, and Honeycomb.io presented sessions focused on their organization's use of feature management. Sessions highlighted the role of feature flags in platform engineering, enabling a culture of experimentation, value-stream mapping in a distributed workplace, and increasing developer productivity. To watch these sessions in their entirety, visit the Trajectory Conference site .

