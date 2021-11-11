Atlanta-Based VCP-Tellus, LLC Announces Construction to Begin March 2022 on Zoned 1,350-Unit Multi-Family Development in Fort Myers, Fla.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based Real Estate Development and Investment VCP-Tellus, LLC, announces its first major multi-family residential development planned for Fort Myers, Florida, construction to begin March 2022.

VCP-Tellus, LLC is under contract with closing before year's end on approximately 55 acres of land zoned for 1,350 rental apartment units in Fort Myers, Fla., in the Colonial Gateway Commerce Park, at the intersection of Colonial Blvd. & S.R. 82. The company is a joint venture between Varden Capital Properties & Tellus Partners of Atlanta, GA.

VCP-Tellus, LLC has teamed with longtime construction partner, Atlanta-based Buckhaven Construction Services. Multi-generational Fort Myers-based law firm Wilbur Smith, LLC, with whom its relationship with all parties involved is decades old, is assisting to ensure the expeditious delivery of this project.

Said Josh MacKenzie of Buckhaven Construction Services, "The team that has been brought together on this project will ensure that we are able to move quickly and deliver The Mark at Colonial to the market without delay. Moreover, Fort Myers is a special place where we have deep roots; we are ready to get down to the Fort and start moving dirt."

Construction is slated to begin in March 2022 on Phases 1 & 2 of the project, totaling 704 apartment units, which are scheduled to deliver units early Q2 2023 and to be completed in Q3 2023. Planning for a minimum additional 300 units is underway. As many as an additional 600 can be expected.

Contact: Madison Vogelbach (239) 334-7696

