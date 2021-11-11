Rev Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Adoption of AI-Powered Sales Development Platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , an AI-powered martech solution for B2B sales and marketing teams, today announced the appointment of Fred Mondragon as its Chief Revenue Officer and Megan Herrick as its Senior Vice President of Marketing.



The two appointments come on the heels of the launch of Rev's Sales Development Platform (SDP) and will accelerate growth and boost the company's sales and marketing efforts. Rev's SDP uses AI to revolutionize the sales and marketing process that occurs above the sales funnel. The company's sales development platform helps B2B companies find more relevant prospects in less time, improves lead quality throughout the pipeline, and helps drive consistent revenue growth. Oracle, Adobe, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies leverage Rev's lead solution to deliver fresh prospects that can be prioritized as their next best customers.

"I'm proud to welcome Fred and Megan to Rev's leadership team," said Jonathan Spier, CEO, Rev. "Fred's track record in successfully leading revenue growth at leading software companies will be instrumental to Rev's growth trajectory. Megan is an accomplished and strategic marketing leader with expertise in building brands and bringing cutting-edge technologies like ours to market. I'm thrilled to have them both on board to help bring our innovations to customers, empowering B2B companies with a lead solution that can be used as their most powerful sales weapon."

Mondragon's career spans over 20 years in channel sales and business development for leading technology companies in Silicon Valley, including Medallia, Oracle, and NetBase. As Rev's Chief Revenue Officer, Mondragon is responsible for global sales and alliances. He speaks Spanish and Portuguese and holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Stanford University.

"I am honored to be joining the talented team at Rev," says Mondragon. "As a sales leader myself, I know the importance of fueling the funnel to optimally focus on the highest quality prospects. Rev's technology helps every sales development team perform at the highest level, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity."

Herrick has a successful record of working in SaaS technologies, consumer products and services, and high-growth, fast-paced environments, including Vivint, Pluralsight, and Overstock.com. In addition, she has an extensive background as a marketing and communications executive, taking start-ups through funding rounds, mergers, acquisitions, and IPO preparedness. In 2017, Herrick was nationally recognized as a Top Woman in PR, and in 2015 she was honored by Utah's Women's Technology Council.

"Rev has pioneered an entirely new, AI-based way to help companies across a multitude of industries identify their highest quality prospects," said Herrick. "I'm looking forward to raising awareness of our SDP platform while amplifying a solution to an above-the-funnel problem that every B2B company faces."

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev's Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline, and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world's best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including ZenDesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai .

