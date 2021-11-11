 Skip to main content

Aurora Mobile to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 23, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 11, 2021 4:00am   Comments
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Aurora Mobile's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8343576

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 30, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61 2 8199 0299
U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-452-5696
Passcode: 8343576

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile's website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn 

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com 

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com 

 


