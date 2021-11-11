Aurora Mobile to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 23, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



Aurora Mobile's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8343576

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 30, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-452-5696 Passcode: 8343576

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile's website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/.

