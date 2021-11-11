Mainz Biomed Appoints Former Roche Division President Heiner Dreismann to Strategic Advisory Board

Former President and CEO of Roche Molecular Systems and Member of Roche's Global Diagnostic Executive Committee

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the appointment of Dr. Heiner Dreismann to its Strategy Advisory Board. Dr. Dreismann had an illustrious career at Roche where he held multiple executive positions including, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roche Molecular Systems, serving as a Member of Roche's Global Diagnostic and Executive Committee, and heading-up the Company's global business development department.



"To have such a notable leader in the diagnostics field join our team of advisors, is a testament to what we're building at Mainz Biomed," commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. "His extensive experience and insight will undoubtedly provide immense value to the company as we commercially roll-out ColoAlert across Europe, prepare our U.S. regulatory strategy, and advance a portfolio of next-generation early cancer detection products that are in development."

Dr. Dreismann, is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years of experience in the life sciences and health care industries and widely regarded as a pioneer in the early adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, one of the most ubiquitous technologies in molecular biology and genetics research today. He joined F. Hoffmann La Roche AG in 1985, and held various national and international management positions, including head of manufacturing for microbiological diagnostics, head of R&D microbiological diagnostics and head of the Business Area Microbiology. After Roche's acquisition of PCR technology in 1991, Dr. Dreismann headed the PCR Business Unit for Europe and strategic planning for PCR diagnostics. From 2000 to 2006 he was President and CEO of Roche Molecular Systems in Pleasanton, California. Other senior positions he held in Roche included Head of Global Business Development, Roche Diagnostics and Member of Roche's Global Diagnostic Executive Committee. Dr. Dreismann currently serves on the boards of several public and private life sciences and health care companies in the United States, Europe and Israel.

"I am very excited by the opportunity to serve on Mainz Biomed's Strategic Advisory Board," commented Heiner Dreismann. "I was drawn to the Company by its impressive technological and business approach to building a molecular diagnostics franchise anchored by ColoAlert's core specifications as well as its differentiated commercial model. I look forward to working with Guido and the whole Mainz Biomed team to facilitate progress in expanding ColoAlert's commercial imprint across Europe, advancing its regulatory approval in the U.S., and bringing to market additional early detection home-use diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions."

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

For more information please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

For media enquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its Prospectus filed on October 12, 2021 and amended on October 25, 2021 and November 1, 2021. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



