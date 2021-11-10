Optinose Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast to be held November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 and corporate updates, after market close on Monday, November 15, 2021 and host a conference call and webcast before market open on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Company to Host Conference Call

Members of the Company's leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates. The call is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until Tuesday, November 23, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID #9477523. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose's website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

jonathan.neely@optinose.com

267.521.0531



