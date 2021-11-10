 Skip to main content

Lumos Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 10, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  Event:   Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference – November 16th - 17th  
  Presentation:   Presentation November 16th from 3:20-3:50 PM EST  
  1x1 Meetings:   Virtual one-on-one meetings with management November 16th throughout the day  
  Webcast link:   Here  

                

  Event:   Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 16th - 19th  
  Presentation:   Pre-recorded fireside chat available beginning November 18th at 8:00 AM GMT / 3:00 AM EST  
  1x1 Meetings:   One-on-one meetings with management to be held November 18th & 19th throughout each day  
  Webcast link:   Here  


  Event:   Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference – November 30th - December 2nd  
  Presentation:   Pre-recorded fireside chat available beginning November 22nd at 10:00 AM EST  
  1x1 Meetings:   One-on-one meetings with management to be held December 1st throughout the day  
  Webcast link:   Available on Lumos Pharma's website (here) as of November 22nd at 10:00 AM EST  


To schedule a meeting with management during the conferences, please contact your salesperson at the respective firm. Webcasts for each presentation will be available on the Company's website under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media section.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


