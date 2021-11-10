Vera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences in November 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that Marshall Fordyce, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at several upcoming investor conferences in November. Details of these presentations and associated conferences can be found below:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (November 16-18, 2021)

Format: Fireside Chat Time and Date: 5:00-5:35 PM GMT (12:00-12:35 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx (November 30 – December 2, 2021) Format: Fireside Chat Time and Date: 2:40-3:00 PM EST on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Piper Sandler 33rd Healthcare Conference (November 30 – December 2, 2021) Format: Fireside Chat Time and Date: Available on-demand beginning at 10:00 AM EST on November 22, 2021

A replay link of each presentation will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by visiting the "Presentations" section of the Vera Therapeutics website at www.veratx.com.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients' lives. Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful, including lupus nephritis, a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

