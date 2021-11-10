Expecting 6.7% CAGR, Global Fire Alarm System (Protection) Market Size to Reach USD 85.2 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Fire Alarm System Market By Product (Fire Detectors & Fire Alarm), By Type (Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, & Heat Detectors), By Indicator Type (Audible Alarms, Visual Alarms, & Manual Call-Points), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, & Residential), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" in its research database

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global fire alarm system market in 2020 is approximately USD 61.9 Billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 85.2 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Fire Alarm System market is around 6.7% from 2021 to 2026."

Global Fire Alarm System Market: Overview

Fire alarm systems are mechanical equipment that is usually hardwired into the internal infrastructure that has the added ability to warn people when it detects smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, and other fire-related emergencies. These systems often function on automatic detecting and can also be activated via pulling a manual activation point or pull stations. Fire alarm systems will offer a loud warning indicating that toxic and hazardous materials are detected in its surrounding in the form of motorized bells or wall-mounted sounders and horns.

The fire alarm system is the detection system that is designed to protect lives and building in case of gas and fire leaks. The system is designed to monitor continuously the building and surrounding areas for fire and other harmful gases to provide early warnings for proper moderating actions to be taken in a timely manner. The fire alarm system can be activated with the help of manually operated devices such as pull stations, or automatically activated devices such as water-flow switches, heat, and smoke detectors, etc.

Industry Major Market Players

Johnson Controls International plc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Nittan Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Halma plc.

United Technologies Corp

Robert Bosch GmbH

Eaton Corp

Hochiki

Gentex Corporation

Securiton

Carrier Global Corporation

Electro Detectors Ltd

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Fire Alarm System Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Fire Alarm System Market?

What are the top companies operative in Fire Alarm System Market?

What segments are covered in Fire Alarm System Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Fire Alarm System Market?

Growth Factors & Market Drivers:

The global fire alarm system market is expected to witness substantial market growth during the advent of the forecast period owing to critical factors such as the rising construction industry, rising stringent regulations aimed at improving occupants' safety, and rising adoption of wireless technology for fire detection routes to name a few. Additionally, the global fire alarm system market is expected to cover a wider consumer base owing to the integration of smoke detectors into IoT and big data tools coupled with programmable smoke detectors covering a wider range of extremities to name a few. Rising consumer awareness among residents about fire safety systems and their advantages coupled with increased adoption of the latter among educational institutes will increase the footprint of the global fire alarm system market during the forecast duration.

The global fire alarm system market will be driven by massive improvements in principles and guidelines identified with fire safety issues coupled with improvements in remote fire identification frameworks to name a few. Factors such as increasing government-based support in the form of financial aid and rising fire-related expenditures by various businesses as standard practice will push the boundaries of the global fire alarm system market to a higher horizon. However, higher cost of installation and maintenance and increasing technical complexities is expected to hamper the growth of the global fire alarm system market during the advent of the forecast period to a certain extent.

Global Fire Alarm System Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 61.9 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 85.2 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.7% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Johnson Controls International plc., Honeywell International, Inc., Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Nittan Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Halma plc., and Others Segments Covered Product, Type, Indicator Type, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segment Dominance:

The global fire alarm system market is segmented into product, type, indicator type, application, and region.

On the basis of product, the global fire alarm system market is divided into fire detectors and fire alarm. The segment pertaining to fire detectors is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising regulations for installations of fire detectors as standard practices coupled with the addition of innovative measures such as voice-based evacuation to name a few. On the basis of type, the global fire alarm system market is categorized into flame detectors, smoke detectors, and heat detectors. The heat detectors category is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to an increased application base such as covering garages, mechanical rooms, storage facilities, and commercial ketches coupled with advancements in technology to name a few. Based on indicator type, the global fire alarm system market is fragmented into audible alarms, visual alarms, and manual call-points. The segment pertaining to audible alarms is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the latter's ability to rapidly relay on people regarding any hazardous situation and audio cues being a vital part of fire detection and prevention systems to name a few. On the basis of application, the global fire alarm system market is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential. The segment pertaining to commercial is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the increased importance of fire safety equipment and devices in business facilities and practices coupled with an increasing number of business facilities and educational institutes to name a few.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing growth rate during the advent of the forecast period owing to an increased focus on infrastructure development coupled with an increasing number of reliable vendors to name a few. Additionally, increasing demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan coupled with rising innovative and technological leaps will further increase the footprint of the fire alarm system market during the forecast period. Increased urbanization measures and rising government support and policies will boost the growth of the fire alarm system market in the region within the set forecast. The region of Europe will witness substantial growth in terms of market share during the forecast period owing to the rising implementation of fire safety norms on national and regional levels coupled with rising campaigns by fire brigades and other fire regulatory bodies to name a few.

Browse the full "Fire Alarm System Market By Product (Fire Detectors & Fire Alarm), By Type (Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, & Heat Detectors), By Indicator Type (Audible Alarms, Visual Alarms, & Manual Call-Points), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, & Residential), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/fire-alarm-system-market-report

This report segments the global Fire Alarm System Market as follows:

Global Fire Alarm System Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Fire Detectors

Fire Alarm

Global Fire Alarm System Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Flame Detectors

Smoke Detectors

Heat Detectors

Global Fire Alarm System Market: By Indicator Type Segment Analysis

Audible Alarms

Visual Alarms

Manual Call-Points

Global Fire Alarm System Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

For Media Inquiry, mail us at: sales@fnfresearch.com

