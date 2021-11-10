Quantum Computing Inc. to Present at the ROTH 10th Annual Technology Conference, November 17-18, 2021

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ:QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has been invited to present at the ROTH 10th Annual Technology Event being held virtually on November 17-18.

QCI CEO Robert Liscouski is scheduled to present and participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors at the conference. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Chris Roberts.

Management will discuss the company's flagship Qatalyst™ ready-to-run quantum software and how it allows businesses to affordably solve mission-critical problems with quantum-enhanced classical computing, from supply chain, logistics, and transportation to drug discovery, cybersecurity and more.

Qatalyst is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing. It has accelerated the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions by minimizing complexity and empowering subject matter experts (SMEs) to solve complex computational problems. Qatalyst launched earlier this year as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) on AWS.

"This conference presents a great opportunity to discuss Qatalyst's commercial applications and ability to solve challenging business problems," stated Liscouski. "As the only public pure-play quantum software company, QCI is well positioned to be a key player in the quantum space, given the unique power of Qatalyst and how it's now easily accessible via AWS."

Demonstrating the strengthening trends in quantum computing and AWS' commitment to the space, last week Amazon announced the opening of the AWS Center for Quantum Computing in Pasadena, California, where it plans to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer. QCI anticipates it will be accessible via AWS Braket quantum computing services and easily programmable via Qatalyst SaaS.

You can learn more about Qatalyst on AWS by listening to the podcast hosted by Provitit here, which featured guest speakers Richard Moulds, general manager of Amazon Braket, AWS, and Liscouski.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with QCI at ROTH, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. For more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your ROTH representative.

For any questions about QCI, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ:QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, minimizing complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

