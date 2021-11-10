N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market Report 2021-2028 | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global " N95 grade medical protective mask market " size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases across the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market, 2021-2028".

The N95 protective masks have gained importance in recent years owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases across the world. Further, the N95 masks help to prevent the transmission of the diseases such as COVID-19, and others and also prevent the spread of infections among the people. Thus, this is an important factor contributing to the growth of this market.





List of Key Players Covered in N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market Report:

3M

American Prestige

Honeywell International Inc.

KCWW

Halyard Worldwide Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech

Moldex-metric Inc.

However, the shortage of N95 masks across several regions is projected to hamper the growth of this market.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, there has been an increasing demand for N95 protective masks across several regions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus that can prove fatal to human health. Thus, this pandemic has not impacted the N95 grade medical protective mask market, which is a driving factor for this market's growth.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is classified into standard N95 and surgical N95. In terms of distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. By geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints and trends influencing the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their position.





Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there have been increasing investments in the healthcare sector by the governments of several countries due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others. Further, the governments in the developing countries such as India and China are focusing on creating awareness regarding the usage of N95 masks among the world population in order to stop the spreading of any infectious diseases. Thus, this is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Regional Insights:

Rising Sale of N95 Masks to Boost the North America Market Growth

The North America region is projected to dominate the N95 grade medical protective mask market share on account of the rising sale of N95 masks in the countries such as the US and Canada.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly in this market owing to the increasing awareness among the people about the benefits of N95 masks.





Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Production and Distribution of N95 Masks to Intensify Competition

The leading companies in the N95 grade medical protective mask market are focusing on increasing the production and distribution of N95 protective masks across several regions owing to the high demand for such masks from the medical sector across the world. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to expand their business horizons and widen their market footprint.

Industry Development:

