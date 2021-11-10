Depression Treatment Therapy Market Size [2021-2028] | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global depression treatment therapy market size is projected to experience dynamic expansion in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of bipolar disorder across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Depression Treatment Therapy Market, 2021-2028".

Over the years, there has been an increasing prevalence of bipolar disorder among the majority of the people across the world due to various reasons such as excessive smoking, lack of exercise, unhygienic diet, and others. Thus, there is a high demand for depression treatment therapy across several regions of this market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 264 million people worldwide who are tackling with mental disorders such as depression.





However, the lack of awareness among the world population about the depression treatment options is projected to impede the growth of this market.

Due to the continuous increase in the number of patients going through depression, there is a high demand for depression treatment therapy even during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is categorized into medications – selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, atypical antidepressants, tricyclic antidepressants, and devices – transcranial magnetic device, deep brain stimulator, vagus nerve stimulator, and others. Based on disease indication, the market is divided into major depression, bipolar depression, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), and others. By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints and trends influencing the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their position.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Awareness among the People about Depression Therapies to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness among the people about mental health, which has led to the rising awareness regarding depression treatment therapy in the developing as well as developed nations. This has resulted in the surging demand for depression treatment therapy across several regions, which is anticipated to propel the growth of this market.





Regional Insights:

Increasing Prevalence of Depression Disorders to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to witness significant growth in the depression treatment therapy market share on account of the increasing prevalence of associated depression disorders in this region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the rising demand for effective therapies and drugs in this region.





Competitive Landscape:

Rising Research and Development Activities in the Depression Treatment Therapy to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the depression treatment therapy market are focusing on increasing the research and development activities in the treatment of mental disorders of the people worldwide in order to provide best quality treatment to the patients suffering from depression and other mental disorders. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to widen their business portfolio and broaden their market footprint.

Industry Development:

October 2019: In the U.K., first home brain-zap device was launched for the treatment of patients suffering from depression. The TDCS (Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation) device has been shown to improve symptoms of depression.





List of Key Players Covered in the Depression Treatment Therapy Market Report:

Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC.





