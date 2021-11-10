Golden Sun Mining Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sun Mining Corp. ("Golden Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") for gross proceeds of $100,000 through the issuance of 2,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.05 per Share. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.



The securities issued under the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and were not to be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Golden Sun Mining Corp.

Golden Sun Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Private Placement and the Company's business and plans, including with respect to the intended use of the proceeds from the Private Placement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral project as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.



