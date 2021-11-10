INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Workhorse Group Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – WKHS

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Workhorse Group Inc. ("Workhorse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:WKHS) breached their fiduciary duties to Workhorse and its shareholders. If you are a Workhorse shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Workhorse's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Workhorse in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Workhorse, and whether Workhorse and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 23, 2021, the United States Postal Service issued a release that awarded its next-generation delivery vehicle contract to Oshkosh Defence, not Workhorse. Beginning in late July 2021, Workhorse replaced its executive management, withdrew its financial guidance, stopped production, and recalled vans which had already been delivered to customers. On September 1, 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported that Workhorse was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Workhorse later said it notified the SEC of misstatements Workhorse had made to regulators. On November 5, 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported that Workhorse was being investigated by the Department of Justice. Workhorse later confirmed the investigations related to trading in Workhorse securities leading up to the USPS contract award.

What You Can Do

If you are a Workhorse shareholder, you may have legal claims against Workhorse's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

