SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of WNRP, BCML, GWB, and EBMT Buyouts

West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: WNRP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to West Suburban Bancorp's agreement to be acquired by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. ("Old Second Bancorp"). Under the terms of the agreement, West Suburban Bancorp's shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of Old Second Bancorp for each share of West Suburban Bancorp common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-west-suburban-bancorp-inc .

BayCom Corp. (NASDAQ GS: BCML) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BayCom' agreement to acquire Pacific Enterprise Bancorp (OTC:PEBN) in an all-stock transaction. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-baycom-corp.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GWB's agreement to be acquired by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate"). Under the terms of the agreement, GWB's shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate for each share of GWB common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-great-western-bancorp-inc.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: EBMT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to EBMT's agreement to acquire First Community Bancorp, Inc. ("First Community"). Under the terms of the agreement, First Community's shareholders will receive 37.7492 shares of EBMT and $276.32 in cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-eagle-bancorp-montana-inc .

