View CEO Message to Employees, Customers and Shareholders

"To View employees, customers, and shareholders,

Today we announced the substantial completion of View's Audit Committee investigation that found material errors in our previously reported warranty accruals relating to an older generation product. We expect that a restatement of our 2019, 2020, and 2021 financials will be required. Uncovering an issue with the functioning of our finance and accounting organization is painful. As CEO, I take full ownership and I am fully committed to do everything I can to correct this. We built View to be excellent in everything we do. Finance and accounting are no less a part of that commitment than other functions.

We view our business in four quadrants: Products, Customers, Operations, and the Corporate Infrastructure that supports the first three. As a fast-growing company with a mission to transform a major industry, develop unique technology and a "full-stack" of products, and deal with sophisticated manufacturing processes, we have complex issues to manage. We sometimes feel as though we are building the airplane as we fly it. While it might be understandable that infrastructure would fall behind these other areas, as CEO, these issues are not acceptable to me, and I intend to make sure that we have world-class infrastructure to support our planned growth.

In order to help with this, I've asked Harold Hughes, our longstanding board member and former CFO of Intel, to join us as Executive Chairman to bring laser focus to strengthening our finance function. Harold will help recruit a CFO and build the financial systems needed to scale View into a world-class company. Amy Reeves, our Chief Accounting Officer will serve as our Acting CFO and will work closely with Harold.

At View, we are fully committed to our mission. The real estate industry is going through massive advances in sustainability, user experience, human health, and digital transformation. We have several exciting products that provide significant benefits to society and our customers continue to return for repeat business. We are projecting over 100% revenue growth this year, and expect to have continued, sustained strong growth well into the future.

I am grateful to all of you for your support as we work quickly, efficiently and effectively to remedy this issue and move forward to continue the company's growth and success.

Rao Mulpuri, PhD

CEO, View, Inc."

