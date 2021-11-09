SmileDirectClub to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will conduct fireside chats at four upcoming conferences in November and December.



Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 2:40pm ET





Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:20am ET





Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Presentation Time: Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:50am ET





Stephens Annual Investment Conference NASH2021

Presentation Time: Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00am ET





The audio portions of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed in the "Events and Presentations" section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.



About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists' offices. Through its cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to an affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, Mexico and France. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

