eDynamic Learning Acquires Greenways Academy to Provide Schools and Families Virtual Options

Southlake, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eDynamic Learning, North America's largest provider of digital curriculum for electives and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for schools, announces today they have acquired Greenways Academy, an online virtual school program that supports students who learn from home for a variety of reasons. This can include athletics, acting, a medical condition, stress and anxiety, bullying, or they simply find greater success by working online at their own pace. Greenways Academy is regarded by parents as a school that provides a truly personalized learning experience that comes with continual guidance and support from the teaching staff and administration. Greenways Academy has a mission to educate, motivate, and help students graduate and is a nationally recognized program with accreditations from Cognia, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Greenways Academy was selected as one of the top 30 online high schools for 2021 by Best Choice Schools and one of the top 50 best online diplomas by thebestschools.org.

Parents and students are searching for more curriculum options, and since the launch of eDynamic Learning's Career Ready Program, that demand has accelerated. Now, families and schools interested in these unique courses not currently available in their curriculum, can offer them to students virtually through Greenways Academy.

Parents want their children to find a path that they're interested in and have a love for learning. Enriching electives, career exploration, and CTE courses help them tie their interests to a rewarding career. Parents are realizing that CTE pathways give their students the ability to earn industry certifications while still in high school in high-demand, high-paying industries that don't require a four year college degree.

"The combination of Greenways Academy and eDynamic Learning creates a powerful mix of online school options for K-12. Personalized instructional plans for students with the exclusive, award-winning career pathway and certification courses can guide students directly to a career." said Jerry Wooden, President and CEO of eDynamic Learning.

Parents and schools interested in offering unique courses such as Business, Marketing and Finance, Operational Cybersecurity, Game Design, Web Development, EKG Technician, and more, now have the ability to.

Greenways Academy has received excellent reviews from parents for helping students find success through full time or part time course options, uninterrupted education during potential absences, and a high level of support from teachers, administrators, and support staff. eDynamic Learning is excited to offer this new option to schools and families in supporting students with unique online course options to meet their individual situations or learning requirements.

"By partnering with eDynamic Learning, we are now able to reach even more students and help them find success as they progress through career discovery, graduation requirements, and more, all while continuing to enjoy the flexibility to pursue interests outside of school." said Patti Greenberg, Founder and CEO of Greenways Academy.

With offices in Southlake, Texas and Kelowna, BC, Canada, eDynamic Learning is a teacher-founded company with a mission of supporting schools in helping students find their passion through CTE and career-focused elective digital curriculum. Offering over 200 award-winning courses for grades 6-12, eDynamic Learning courseware offers schools a comprehensive curriculum and includes lessons, discussions, assessments, projects and activities and is often used as a textbook replacement.





