Affimed to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences during the month of November 2021.



Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference (November 15 - 17, 2021)

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

Webcast: https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/

Location: Virtual

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2021 (November 16 - 19, 2021)

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Presentation Time: The Fireside Chat will become available on November 18 at 3:00 a.m. EST

Webcast: https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/

Location: Virtual

For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed management, please contact your conference representative or Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company's proprietary ROCK® platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs. The ROCK® platform predictably generates customized innate cell engager (ICE®) molecules, which use patients' immune cells to destroy tumor cells. This innovative approach enabled Affimed to become the first company with a clinical-stage ICE®. Headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in New York, NY, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by a bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients' lives. For more about the company's people, pipeline and partners, please visit: https://www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact

Alexander Fudukidis

Director, Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com

Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102



