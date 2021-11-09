 Skip to main content

NGM Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 09, 2021 6:30am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (NASDAQ:NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the following upcoming 2021 virtual investor conferences:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 15, 2021, 2:40pm ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Thursday-Friday, November 18-19, 2021; presentation available on-demand beginning November 18, 2021, 3:00am ET

33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Tuesday-Thursday, November 30-December 2, 2021; presentation available on-demand beginning November 22, 2021, 10:00am ET

Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 1:25pm ET

Live webcasts of presentations will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM's website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of each presentation will be archived on NGM's site for at least 30 days following the event.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying retinal diseases, cancer and liver and metabolic diseases. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All of our therapeutics have been generated by our in-house discovery engine; today, we have seven disclosed programs, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, across three therapeutics areas. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Brian Schoelkopf
ir@ngmbio.com		 Media Contact:
Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com


