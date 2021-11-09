Dry Eye Syndrome Market to Reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027 | Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dry eye syndrome market size is expected to reach USD 6.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic eye disorders and diseases will spur demand for eye treatment, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. "Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Anti-inflammatory and Artificial Tears & Lubricants), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The global dry eye syndrome market size was USD 5.22 billion in 2019.





Market Driver :

Rising Awareness About Dry Eye Treatment to Incite Development

The increasing incidence of dry eye syndrome owing to the surging geriatric population will bolster the healthy growth of the market. The most common dry eye is associated with the chronic ophthalmic disorder, which has a high prevalence rate in old individuals compared to adults.

The prevalence can be as high as 75.0% for individuals over the age of 40. The growing R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies in new therapeutics can have a tremendous impact on the global market. Moreover, the product launches with high efficacies due to increasing awareness and incidence can further improve the prospects of the market. The growing demand for better treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients can push the growth of the market.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 4.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 6.54 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 5.22 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, Retail Pharmacies Growth Drivers Weakened Dry Eye Drug Sales to Dampen Market Growth Amid COVID-19 Rising Awareness About Dry Eye Treatment to Incite Development Increasing Eye Treatment Procedure to Aid Expansion in North America





The coronavirus incident has affected many industries and businesses around the world. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





The report on the dry eye syndrome market reveals:

Exceptional insights into the market

Systematic data with detailed analysis

Market dynamics and aspects demonstrating the development

Meticulous information about vital players in the market

Imperative statistics about dominant regions

COVID-19 affect

Weakened Dry Eye Drug Sales to Dampen Market Growth Amid COVID-19

The market players experienced a strong decline in dry eye drug sales. For instance, Novartis AG witnessed a decline of -31.4% in the revenue of its dry eye product Xiidra. The drug generated a revenue of US$ 104.0 Mn in a quarter second of 2019 whereas it generated US$ 79 Mn in the second quarter of 2020.

The significant decline in the number of new eye examinations has further hindered the sales of such products. Moreover, lockdown in several countries has restricted the transportation and distribution of dry eye drugs, which, in turn, restrict the growth of the market amid coronavirus

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Eye Treatment Procedure to Aid Expansion in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. The presence of key manufacturers in the U.S. coupled with high awareness and incidence of dry eye syndrome in the U.S. and Canada are factors estimated to boost the expansion of the dry market in North America.

Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of dry eye in the European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding eye disorders. The growing accessibility and adoption of high-cost treatment options will stimulate the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Key Development :

February 2019: ReGenTree announced the Phase – III clinical trial (ARISE-3 Study) of the new pipeline drug candidate called RGN-259 as a dry eye treatment for dry eye syndrome.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Dry Eye Syndrome Market:

ALLERGAN (Dublin, Ireland)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

OASIS Medical (California, U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (Haryana, India)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Jacksonville, U.S.)

VISUfarma (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Other Prominent Players





Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence Of Dry Eye Disease For Key Countries Key Industry Developments Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Reimbursement Policies Regulatory Scenario Overview Of Novel Approaches To Treat Dry Eyes Key Industry Trends Healthcare Industry Overview Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market Overview of Over the Counter Eye Lubricants in the Market

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Anti-inflammatory



Cyclosporin Lifitegrast Corticosteroids Others



North America Dry Eye Syndrome Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type

Anti-inflammatory

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Artificial Tears and Lubricants



Cyclosporin Lifitegrast Corticosteroids Others



Market Analysis – By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Artificial Tears and Lubricants



Continued...





