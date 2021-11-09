 Skip to main content

Ambarella Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call to be Held November 30, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 09, 2021 5:00am   Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it will hold its third quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 30th at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Corporate Development
408-636-2310
lgerhardy@ambarella.com


