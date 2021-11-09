Proactive news headlines including Havilah Resources, Chalice Mining, Pharmaxis Ltd and Okapi Resources

Sydney, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) plans to gain maximum benefit from its suite of uranium assets in South Australia's world-class Frome Basin uranium province through a proposed IPO of wholly-owned subsidiary NU Energy Resources Pty Ltd. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd ((ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has skyrocketed on the local share market thanks to a record-breaking maiden mineral resource at the Gonneville deposit in Western Australia. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd ((ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has secured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for an Investigational New Drug application (IND), allowing for a Phase 2 trial of PXS-5505 in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is acquiring a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects from ALX Resources Corp in the world's premier high-grade uranium district, the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc ((ASX:EMN, TSXV:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has made further headway at its cornerstone manganese asset as it prepares to erect its milestone demonstration plant. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has raised $24,974,879 via a rights issue of shares at 35 cents per new share to prioritise the continued development of its Tongo Diamond Project in Sierra Leone into production. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS)'s Andover project in Western Australia continues to shine, returning the highest individual nickel and copper hits to date following weeks of infill and extensional resource drilling at VC-07 East and West prospects as well as VC-23 prospect. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is drilling ahead at the Rafael 1 exploration well onshore Canning Basin in Western Australia's southwest Kimberley region after setting 7-inch (178mm) casing. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd ((ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has received assays of up to 16% copper, 14% zinc and 20% lead along with silver up to 316 g/t and gold up to 2.8 g/t in rock chip float samples from two recently discovered prospects at the Red Mountain Project in Alaska. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) has upgraded the Wolfsberg Project's measured and indicated resource from 6.3 million tonnes at 1.17% lithium oxide to 9.7 million tonnes at 1.03% lithium oxide following targeted drilling. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has appointed Claudio Di Prinzio, a highly experienced project development and operations executive to the position of manager – Operations and Technology. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR)'s shallow reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Redback Gold Deposit within the Wattle Dam Project has returned multiple high-grade results, demonstrating the potential of the area. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) resource definition exploration continues to return high-grade copper assays, underpinning the company's view that Constellation, within its 100%-owned Tritton tenement package in New South Wales, is a significant copper deposit. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has made broad progress across its portfolio over the financial year to date, progressing its copper operations in Queensland and Zambia while simultaneously conducting due diligence on the Litchfield and Picasso lithium projects in the Northern Territory and Western Australia, respectively. Click here

