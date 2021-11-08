 Skip to main content

Liquidity Services to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2021 Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference

November 08, 2021 6:34pm   Comments
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, (NASDAQ:LQDT), operator of the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, today announced Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on November 16, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through its vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus, Liquidity Services has played an integral role in many of its clients' zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring countless surplus assets from landfills. For more information visit www.liquidityservices.com.

Media Contact:

Liquidity Services, Inc.
Investor Relations
800-310-4604
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com


