What's Next in Advocacy and Government Communications?

Globe Newswire  
November 08, 2021 10:31am   Comments
New York & Washington, D.C., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire)  Join us tomorrow on November 9th @ 5 PM ET for this FREE WEBCAST. When senior executives turn to communications staff for guidance and counsel, are Millennial and Gen Z professionals answering the call differently? Issues including environmental stewardship, data privacy, and social impact and corporate social responsibility are increasingly taking center stage as public policy challenges. Join us for a candid conversation about the challenges and opportunities ahead for young people seeking careers in advocacy and government communications. 

Hear from a talented panel who are shaping how internal and external stakeholder communication responds.  The panel will share how they have built their careers as advocates for change and as public servants and get their advice on how you can follow a similar path. 

The GWU Strategic PR program and CommPRO are pleased to offer this opportunity for you to learn from these young professionals and ask them questions about work, grad school and career planning.

Register now to hold your place.

HOST:

Lawrence J. Parnell, M.B.A., Associate Professor and director of the George Washington University Master's in Strategic Public Relations program

MODERATOR:

Troy Blackwell, Jr., Founder & CEO, Ready for Change

PANELISTS:

SPECIAL GUEST:

Scott Thomsen, President of the National Association of Government Communicators



Fay Shapiro
fays@commpro.biz

