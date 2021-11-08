KRONOS SUBSIDIARY ZYPPAH INC ANNOUNCES EARLY RETURN OF 2021 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Parkersburg, WV, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that Zyppah Inc, Kronos' subsidiary, a company dedicated to improving the sleep health is announcing the return of its series of savings events, "Black Friday's." After overwhelmingly positive customer feedback for Zyppah's Black Friday shopping experience in prior years, the Company is doing it again.

ZYPPAH offers the only snoring solution with a patented tongue guard and a network of respected Sleep Certified® dentists to help people who snore or suffer from obstructive sleep apnea provide better sleep in order to live healthier lives.

"While often overlooked or thought of as funny, snoring is a serious problem that affects approximately 90 million Americans. Chronic snoring can lead to a variety of ailments from high blood pressure to diabetes," said Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, CEO, and Founder of ZYPPAH®.

Zyppah has become the #1 marketed anti-snoring device and has been granted the necessary clearances by the FDA to be made available OTC (over-the-counter). Back in 2019, Zyppah and its creator, Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, DDS, were awarded FDA registration #K182312.

Zyppah has a "first" ranking when compared against the category monograph to feature a wholly unique, dual-action feature that advances the mandible while repositioning the tongue to keep it from blocking the airway; the reason snoring occurs.

NBA Legend and T.V. Personality, Shaquille O'Neal served as Zyppah's global ambassador, which provides a lasting impact on our products' awareness in the market.

"We partnered with Shaquille O'Neal to help elevate the awareness of this very common issue which lead consumers to a life-improving solution." – said Dr. Greenburg.

Having been diagnosed with sleep apnea in 2011 by Harvard Medical School's Division of Sleep Medicine, O'Neal knew firsthand the affects that snoring and sleep apnea can have on one's quality of life and relationships.

ZYPPAH offers six unique styles/colors of snoring devices which are available on our www.ZYPPAH.com website for less than $100 (normally $129) during Black Friday's weeklong event. In contrast to what every other Company does on Black Friday, where they lower prices, Zyppah will be raising their prices. Their reason is to offer people a discount now so their bed partners, the ones they love, don't have to suffer for another three weeks of awful snoring. Therefore, the discount is only now up to Black Friday when our prices elevate back to $129.

Through our network of Sleep Certified® dentists and physicians at www.SleepCertified.com, fully customizable sleep apnea solutions that work with or without a CPAP machine are available.

Sufferers of sleep apnea can visit a Sleep Certified® doctor to determine if the cost for a ZYPPAH professional appliance is covered by their health insurance provider.

In the coming months, ZYPPAH will roll out a national public awareness campaign across T.V., print, and digital marketing campaigns. The Zyppah anti-snoring mouthpiece is the only snoring mouthpiece to include an FDA-approved "Clinical Study." The study shows a 91% effectiveness rating where competitors are less than 50%. Zyppah might not be the least expensive mouthpiece, but clearly, if you truly want to stop your snoring, Zyppah is your only option.

This year Zyppah's annual "Pre-Black Friday's" online shopping events will deliver the incredible discounts our customers expect from the most known snoring appliance on the market -utilizing fast, convenient shopping experiences. New this year, Kronos customers and shareholders will receive special early access to online Black Friday events throughout November up to Black Friday.

Recently Kronos highlighted sleep apnea research recommendations that improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you or your loved ones snore loudly and feels tired even after a full night's sleep, you might have sleep apnea.

American Sleep Association website provides a wealth of information about the relationship between Sleep Apnea and Indoor Air Quality.

If you're having trouble sleeping, you may check out your bed's mattress or linens, or you might pay attention to the amount of light or noise in your sleep environment. But chances are you haven't given much thought to the indoor air quality in your bedroom. However, breaking new studies show that a link exists between sleep apnea and indoor air quality.

Scientists have long speculated about a possible connection between sleep apnea and air quality in general, with studies over the last decade starting to explore the issue. Air pollution, both outdoor and indoor, has been proven to have a negative effect on the overall health of all age groups. Studies now indicate that pollution affects sleep negatively as well.

Kronos sells the world's most efficacious, patented air purifiers that are also much quieter compared to HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems while far more effective. This is as quiet as a soft hum which only increases slightly when the unit detects, neutralizes, and purifies the air of pollutants, smoke, odors, gases, viruses, allergens that need to be removed from the atmosphere.

We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR that is wearable on your arm.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5, and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products). The Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, to keep the air in your car the safest.

MODEL 3 (MSRP $450) is our best seller for bedrooms. It is whisper quiet. Patented Kronos ®CORE technology is the latest advancement in Air purifiers technology. It generates a high voltage electric field known as cold plasma to electrify particulates, including viruses and bacteria, and destroy harmful particles when they pass through that electrified field. Unlike traditional air purifiers that simply trap pollutants on HEPA filters, Kronos® filter-less technology destroys pollutants.

This Space-age Technology allows Model 3 to actively collect particles six times smaller than other air purifiers!

Kronos® three layers of Washable Filters equate to zero dollars in maintenance cost while eliminating up to 99.9% of Harmful Particles, 99.9% of PM 2.5, and 99% of Chemical Toxins in the air it cleans.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured face masks (including high-tech invisible masks) to better protect employees, customers, students, and teachers nationwide.

COVID-19 DISCLAIMER:

Kronos uses a variety of methods to test the functionality of our air purification products. Customers should evaluate their specific application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. Our customers should also use reasonable safety precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. While our products provide significant advantages, you cannot rely solely on our products to contain Covid or prevent its spread. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by national, federal, state, and local authorities, including guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

About ZYPPAH Inc:

ZYPPAH, Inc. is an A+ rated company with thousands of five-star customer reviews for ZYPPAH anti-snoring solutions. All ZYPPAH products are safe and effective, manufactured in the USA, BPA free, and cleared by the FDA. Dr. Jonathan Greenburg, Founder, and CEO, and inventor of the ZYPPAH devices, which are the only ones that use a patented stabilizing band for the tongue, which is the root cause for snoring. Other solutions for snoring do not specifically address the tongue, and therefore may not work as well or at all. Clinical testing performed by an independent party on ZYPPAH devices shows that the tongue band is a clear differentiator over other snoring mouthpieces that do not offer this component.

For more information and Black Friday's deals, please visit http://www.ZYPPAH.com

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The CompanyCompany was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org, which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded CompanyCompany that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The CompanyCompany is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The CompanyCompany is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

