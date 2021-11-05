Investor Summit Group Provides Update on Upcoming Q4 Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investor Summit Group, widely recognized for its reputation as the host of North America's largest independent investor conferences, will be hosting the upcoming Q4 Virtual Summit on November 16-17. The event will bring together some of the continent's most exciting and influential small and micro-cap companies, providing presenting companies with the unique opportunity to meet and interact with leading investors.



This year's Q4 Virtual Summit will feature a selection of more than 90 carefully curated companies drawn from a wide variety of sectors, including healthcare, financial, technology, crypto, energy, industrials, financials, and materials. The event will host upwards of 500 investors, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and regulated investor advisors in the space.

"The Investor Summit provides us the opportunity to meet with current shareholders, interact with prospective investors, and showcase to the broader investment community our recent developments and successes," said Michael Pope, President of Boxlight Corporation, one of the many small-cap companies that have presented in the past.

This year's Q4 event will contain a series of live, 30-minute corporate presentations throughout the conference on four distinct tracks with investors able to attend the company presentation of their choice. For qualified investors, 1x1s will also be available. With the U.S. economy returning from a period of extended closure on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak, investors will have the invaluable opportunity to glean insights and ascertain operational updates from a series of small and micro-cap leaders.

To register for the upcoming Q4 Virtual Summit, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com.

A2Z Smart Technologies (TSX:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

Adcore Inc. (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alpha Cognition (TSX:ACOG) (OTCQB:ACOGF)

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

AnPac Bio (NASDAQ:ANPC)

ARC Document Solutions (NASDAQ:ARC)

ARCA Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL) (OTCQB:AVLNF)

Banxa (TSX:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF)

Basanite Inc. (OTCQB:BASA)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSX:BMR)

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSX:BEW)

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB:BICX)

BlackBird LLP (AIM: BIRD) (OTCQX:BBRDF)

Boardwalktech Software (TSX:BWLK) (OTCQB:BWLKF)

BrainChip Holdings Inc. (ASX: BRN) (OTCQX:BRCHF)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT) (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Cadente Copper Corp . (TSX:DNT)

Canagold Resources Ltd . (TSX:CCM) (OTCQB:CRCUF)

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF)

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Cloudcall Group plc (AIM: CALL) (OTCQX:CLLF)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX:DCM) (OTC:DGPIF)

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)

Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX:DMI) (OTCQB:DMIFF)

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX:EMMA)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

FansUnite Entertainment Inc . (CSE:FANS) (OTCQX:FUNFF)

Feldan Therapeutics (Private Company)

First Cobalt Corp. (TSX:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF)

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV)

GEE GROUP (NYSE:JOB)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

International Land Alliance (OTCQB:ILAL)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)

KULR Technology Group, Inc . (NYSE:KULR)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LVO)

Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE) (OTC:GTSIF)

Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE)

ME2C Environmental (OTCQB:MEEC)

Mechanical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTY)

Medexus Pharma (TSX:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF)

Metamaterial Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Neurosome Sleep Therapy / BEL Company (Private Company)

Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSX:NLH) (OTCQX:NVLPF)

Origin Agritech Ltd (NASDAQ:SEED)

Perimeter Medical Imaging (TSX:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Metuchen) (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX:PMN) (OTCQB:ARFXF)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC:RTSL)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Renavotio Inc. (OTCQB:RIII)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Safehold Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFE)

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:SIGY)

Soluna Holdings (Aka Mechanical Technology) (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX:SPN) (OTC:SNIPF)

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX:EDT)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB)

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Thermal Energy International (TSX:TMG) (OTCQB:TMGEF)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tower One Wireless Corp. (CSE:TO) (OTCQB:TOWTF)

Townsquare Media Inc . (NASDAQ:TSQ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)

VersaBank (TSX:VB) (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Vertical Capital Income Fund (NASDAQ:VCIF)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

VolitionRx Ltd. (NYSE:VNRX)

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF)

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSX:YNV) (OTCQB:YNVYF)

About Investor Summit Group (ISG)

Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks that focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

General Inquiries:

Sasha Murray

Director of IR and Sales

Sasha@InvestorSummitGroup.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.IBN.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



