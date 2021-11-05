DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anghami Inc. ("Anghami" or the "Company"), the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) largest music platform, and Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Adele's fans in MENA will be able to watch her private concert and her emotional interview with Oprah, exclusively on Anghami on November 19, 2021.



In a collaboration with Sony Music and Sony Pictures, Adele's special was filmed in Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory where celebrities like Drake, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Lizzo, James Corden and many more were able to watch Adele perform live her chart-topping hits and several never-before-heard songs from her upcoming album "30".

As for the interview with Oprah Winfrey, it tackles the emotional and personal angles of the album, a side that Adele has never talked about before in this much detail. The heart-to-heart chat covers Adele's new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Anghami has secured the exclusive Middle Eastern premiere and according to its CEO, Eddy Maroun, "The same way we aim to amplify local voices and to grow them globally, our objective as well is to connect global voices with their fans in the Middle East. We're proud to be the official broadcasters of Adele's special in the Middle East and North Africa and we have more global projects coming in the next few quarters."

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive Producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

On October 14, 2021, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Anghami announced the submission of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination. The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC's stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol "ANGH". For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Anghami Inc.



Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region's music, it has become the best-known and best loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day. To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com .

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.



Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media .

