Proactive news headines including Pfizer, Codebase Ventures, Silvercorp Metals and Western Magnesium

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
New York , Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • PharmaDrug commissions TIBI for advancing psychedelics program with analogue DMT formulation to cure eye diseases click here
  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands creates fifth revenue stream by selling to food service industry  click here
  • Fobi announces CheckVav deal with University of Nevada Athletics for NCAA basketball teams  click here
  • Codebase Ventures says Instacoin UK app which lets anyone create non-fungible tokens is ‘progressing rapidly'  click here
  • Victory Resources closes its C$1.1M private placement  click here
  • Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX Gaming to launch platform in Czech Republic  click here
  • Bam Bam Resources receives results for 58 road cut-rock chip samples collected at Majuba Hill project in Nevada  click here
  • Pfizer antiviral pill study shown to reduce risk of death from COVID-19 by 89%  click here
  • Silvercorp Metals reports increased revenue and cashflow in its fiscal second quarter  click here
  • Alpine 4 reports 23% increase in 3Q revenue and net profit of $2.48M  click here
  • Western Magnesium says to ship Distributed Control System to its pilot plant  click here
  • Cardiol Therapeutics raises US$50M to advance research and clinical development initiatives click here


 

