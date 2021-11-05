 Skip to main content

Surrozen to Present at The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2021 8:00am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc., (NASDAQ:SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Craig Parker, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 4:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 16. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at www.surrozen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

Media Contact:
Ian Stone, Managing Director
CanaleComm
Tel.: (619) 518-3518
Email: ian.stone@canalecomm.com

Investor Contact:
Email: Investorinfo@surrozen.com


