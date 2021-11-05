Proactive news headlines including Duke Exploration, Global Energy Ventures, Perseus Mining and Imugene

Sydney, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has kickstarted diamond drilling at its flagship Bundarra copper camp at the heart of Queensland's Bowen Basin. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has been featured in Far East Capital's weekly commentary on October 30, with analyst Warwick Grigor noting "Global Energy Ventures has dual legitimacy with a plan to make hydrogen and an elegant transport solution to access export markets, ie a hydrogen manufacturer and a transporter." Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd ((ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has remained the top pick amongst intermediate and junior gold producers in Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF, LSE:CF))'s September quarter precious metals recap. Click here

Imugene Limited ((ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a range of novel immunotherapies, has received a Buy rating from Roth Capital Partners as well as an updated share price target of A$0.62, up from A$0.43. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has confirmed that its TECH Project in North Queensland will not only be net-zero carbon but also a significantly net-carbon negative battery-grade nickel manufacturing plant. Click here

Hiremii Ltd (ASX:HMI) will acquire 100% of recruitment business Inverse Group Pty Ltd. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has welcomed its EPC contractor to site as work on the processing plant at the Abra Base Metals Project kicks into gear. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) aims to firm up a 308-385 million tonne rare earth element (REE) conceptual exploration target at its Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming, US, through a maiden drill program consisting of nine holes for 825 metres. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has reported multiple wide tin zones from the maiden hole in its phase one drilling program at the Heemskirk Tin Project in Tasmania. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has expanded its NFT-related networks by becoming a validator of hashport, a new public utility designed to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of digital assets between different distributed ledger technology (DLT) networks. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd ((ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) is positioning itself to be an Australian leader in the burgeoning deep technology market, as it doubles down on its quantum computing and biochip focus. Click here

