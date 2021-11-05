SIG Brings Together Sourcing, Procurement and Third-Party Risk Professionals in New York City

New York, New York, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and risk management executives, announces the featured speakers for its 2021 Eastern Regional SIGnature Event on November 17 in New York City. SIGnature Events are one-day meetings for buy-side practitioners to benchmark with other organizations and network with colleagues facing similar issues.

This event offers an exclusive Executive Roundtable, educational keynote sessions, CPO presentations, analyst overviews and SIG Talks. Attendees can enjoy a happy hour reception and connect with each other while mingling with industry providers who will be available to share their expertise and solutions. Below are the featured speakers and topics:

Transformation Enablement: Creating Trust Through Truth-Based Negotiations with Ed Hansen, Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

with Ed Hansen, Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Keynote Session with JAGGAER

with JAGGAER How Do I Realistically Increase Diversity and Inclusion in Our Supply Base with Kamela Forbes-Matheson, Global Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Pride Global

with Kamela Forbes-Matheson, Global Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Pride Global Executive Keynote Presentation by Dun & Bradstreet with Alessandra Tassini-Negri, Head of Global Sourcing, Procurement & Vendor Management, Dun & Bradstreet

Delegates at SIGnature Events represent some of the most influential Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. Executives confirmed to attend this year include: AIG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Stony Brook University, The New York Times, Vanguard and WeWork. Delegates from previous years have included: Bed Bath & Beyond, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, HBO, Macy's, Moody's and T. Rowe Price.

"This SIGnature Event will focus on helping sourcing and procurement professionals to overcome challenges and develop in their role as a strategic advisor to the business," said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. "Attendees get to tap into each other's expertise and learn from executives who are responsible for leading their organizations through compounding supply chain disruptions, change management initiatives and economic uncertainties."

Registration is free to all SIG members and buy-side practitioners. Those who want to attend can register on the SIG website and are encouraged to bring their entire team.

About SIG

SIG, https://sig.org/, is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing "next" practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

