Angion Presents Multiple Posters on ANG-3070 at Kidney Week 2021, Including Preclinical Data and Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Study

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases presented four posters at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week 2021 virtual meeting, which is being held from November 4 to 7, 2021.



"We are excited to present these promising preclinical data for our investigational product candidate ANG-3070 across multiple serious fibrotic kidney diseases at this year's Kidney Week. These data show the broad potential for ANG-3070 across a wide range of renal dysfunction," stated Jay Venkatesan, M.D., Angion's President and CEO. "The presentation on the design of our Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070 in patients with PPKD discusses the disease, high unmet medical need of patients, and rationale of the study design based on the preclinical and Phase 1 study data. We expect to enroll the first patient in the Phase 2 study by the end of 2021."

All Angion's posters are now available on the Kidney Week 2021 website. All four presentations are also available on the Publications page of the company website (click here).

Poster Presentation Details:

Safety and Efficacy of ANG-3070 in Patients with Primary Proteinuric Kidney Disease: A Phase 2 Study Design

This presentation describes the study design of Angion's Phase 2 study of ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor, in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases (PPKD).

Key highlights from the presentation include:

There is a significant unmet medical need in patients with PPKDs and persistent proteinuria due to the lack of effective treatments

Animal data suggest inhibition of the receptor tyrosine kinases PDGFRα/β and DDR1/2 have the potential to prevent renal function decline and the progression of chronic kidney disease to end-stage kidney disease

This Phase 2 exploratory study will evaluate safety and efficacy of ANG-3070 in patients with persistent proteinuria on standard of care and test the hypothesis ANG-3070 can reduce proteinuria, a surrogate marker of disease progression

The trial will enroll patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), two types of primary proteinuric kidney diseases

The Phase 2 data will help determine the dose and enrichment strategy for the potential Phase 3 pivotal study design



Effect of ANG-3070 in the Passive Heymann Nephritis Rat Model of Primary Proteinuric Kidney Disease

This presentation describes preclinical data from a study of ANG-3070 in a rat model of proteinuric passive heymann nephritis (PHN), which is reminiscent of human membranous nephropathy, a serious primary proteinuric kidney disease (PPKD) for which there are no approved treatments.

Key highlights from the presentation include:

ANG-3070 reduced proteinuria, renal fibrosis, glomerulosclerosis, and PDGFRβ expression levels in a rat model of membranous nephropathy

The lowest dose tested (15 mg/kg) had the lowest drug exposure and was sufficient to elicit the beneficial effects of ANG-3070

Effects of ANG-3070 in a Mouse Model of Alport Syndrome

This presentation describes preclinical data from a study to evaluate the effect of ANG-3070 in a mouse model of human alport syndrome (AS), a serious PPKD for which there are no approved treatments.

Key highlights from the presentation include:

ANG-3070 increased survival and reduced proteinuria and protein to creatinine ratio in a mouse model of AS

Treatment with ANG-3070 reduced renal damage and renal fibrosis in AS mice

ANG-3070 may be an effective treatment and novel therapeutic for AS



Effect of ANG-3070 in the Unilateral Ureteral Obstruction Mouse Model of Renal Fibrosis

This presentation describes preclinical data from a study of ANG-3070 in a mouse unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) model, a well-established model for obstructive renal disease. The study was designed to determine whether ANG-3070 can slow the progression of fibrosis in the UUO mouse model of renal fibrosis.

Key highlights from the presentation include:

ANG-3070 reduced renal fibrosis in UUO mice compared with vehicle, as indicated by:

Reduced renal damage, assessed by histological staining Decreased collagen deposition, shown by picrosirius red staining Reduction in myofibroblast formation, demonstrated by smooth muscle alpha-actin staining

ANG-3070 treatment showed no obvious effect on body weight or kidney weight



About ANG-3070

ANG-3070 is a highly selective, orally-bioavailable small molecule tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, particularly in the lung and kidney. ANG-3070 has demonstrated activity as an anti-fibrotic agent in a variety of animal models in the kidney, lungs, and gastrointestinal system. A Phase 1 healthy volunteer study demonstrated ANG-3070 to have a favorable safety and PK profile, producing drug exposures which exceeded those demonstrating activity in animal models of proteinuric kidney diseases. The first patient in an exploratory Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070 in primary proteinuric kidney diseases is expected to be enrolled by the end of 2021.

About Angion

Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion's lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic. An exploratory Phase 2 trial of ANG-3777 for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass surgery is ongoing with data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. Angion is scheduled to begin a Phase 2 trial evaluating ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.





Contact Daniel Ferry LifeSci Advisors 617-430-7576 daniel@lifesciadvisors.com