AiAdvertising Adds Three Independent Directors to Its Board

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC:AIAD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has strengthened its board by adding three independent directors who have deep industry experience.



With these three independent board members, the Company has fully established Its Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee in preparation for the future growth of the business.

On October 7, 2021, the Board of Directors of AiAdvertising, Inc. appointed Richard Berliner to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Berliner has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fifth Gen Media, Inc., a marketing and publishing company, owned by Mr. Berliner since 2016. Mr. Berliner's prior experience was as Chief Executive Officer of a wireless construction company, Redwing Electric from 2012-2015, which was later sold to an investor group. Mr. Berliner did a one year consulting project for the Swedish equipment manufacturer Ericsson, reporting to the Chief Operating Officer in 2011. Mr. Berliner was the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Berliner Communications or BCI (BCI) which he started in 1995, which subsequently merged with another firm in 2010. Mr. Berliner handled the firm's quarterly earnings calls and the annual meetings in his role as Chairman. Mr. Berliner graduated from Rutgers with a BA in Business in 1975. He is a Fellow in the Radio Club of America and was elected in 2004.

On October 26, 2021, the Board of Directors of AiAdvertising, Inc. appointed Virginia Rose O'Meara to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mrs. O'Meara has been Chief Revenue Officer at GroundTruth, a location-based marketing and advertising technology company, since October 2020. Mrs. O'Meara was Senior Vice President of GroundTruth's Platform Self-Serve business from October 2019 to September 2020. Mrs. O'Meara was Vice President of Customer Success at a4Media, the media division of Altice USA, from September 2018 to September 2019. Mrs. O'Meara was Chief Executive Officer of Zapp360 beginning in January of 2018 and led its acquisition by Altice USA in September of the same year. Prior to serving as Chief Executive Officer at Zapp360, Mrs. O'Meara also served as Chief Operating Officer from August 2017 to January 2018, Vice President of Customer Success from April 2016 to July 2017, and Director of Business Development from August 2013 to March 2016. Mrs. O'Meara held sales roles as a Director of Mobile Ad Sales at Verve Mobile from July 2012 to August 2013 and as a Digital Account Executive at ITN Digital from January 2010 to July 2012, selling digital and mobile advertising solutions to holding company agencies and brand direct clients on the East Coast in both roles.

On November 4, 2021, the Board of Directors of AiAdvertising, Inc. appointed Mark Fruehan to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

Since September 30, 2021, Mr. Fruehan has served as Chief Executive Officer of First Screen of the Americas, which offers digital first brands and content creators alternative distribution and billing mechanisms to monetize content. From July 2020 to June 2021, Mr. Fruehan was Chief Revenue Officer of Tradeswell, the leading AI-driven eCommerce solution, which helps brokers and resellers sell on Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Prior to serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Tradeswell from April 2018 to July 2020, Mr. Fruehan served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Verve Group, a Media and Games Invest SE portfolio company (Berlin) and a privacy-first omnichannel ad platform offering programmatic solutions that connects advertisers and publishers to people in real time. In October 2016, Mark co-founded Amplify.ai, a global enterprise chatbot platform funded by Costanoa Ventures, which was recently acquired by Triller.net; leading the sales and partner development through their start-up phase until March of 2018. Mr. Fruehan's roots in the mobile and wireless industry run deep, with leadership roles at Opera Mediaworks & AdMarvel as President, and Head of Business development and innovation at VeriSign and CellStar.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich, Rosie and Mark as the newest members of our Board of Directors," said Andrew Van Noy, CEO of AiAdvertising, Inc. "All three of these individuals have an enormous depth of experience that will be invaluable in helping guide and direct our business in the next stages of our growth. Their strategic oversight will further professionalize our business and its management and will help us to grow aggressively in the future. These are really exciting times in the ad tech industry and we believe our SWARM artificial intelligence platform can play a significant part in the recently disrupted markets."

For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company's new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising (formerly CloudCommerce) is an innovative technology company harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to eliminate waste and drive performance of digital advertising. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:



AiAdvertising, Inc.

Tel: (800) 673-0927

communications@AiAdverstising.com



