Helios Fairfax Appoints Kofi Adjepong-Boateng to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation ("Helios Fairfax") (TSX:HFPC) announces that it has appointed Kofi Adjepong-Boateng as an independent director.

Kofi Adjepong-Boateng is a founding partner of Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Managers and Senior Operating Partner of Sanlam Africa Real Estate Advisor Proprietary Limited. Both these companies are based in South Africa and invest in African businesses. Before taking up these two positions, Kofi co-founded First Africa, a corporate advisory firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Nairobi and elsewhere around the world. The firm was subsequently purchased by Standard Chartered Bank.

In addition to his significant focus on banking and investment management in Africa, Kofi has been involved in a number of African-related pursuits, such as past chair of the Policy Committee of the Centre for the Study of African Economies at the Department of Economics, University of Oxford and as a Trustee of the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

In October 2020, Kofi was recognized in the Queen's Birthday Honours list by the award of Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his contribution to philanthropy.

Helios Fairfax is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

