Ketamine One Announces Resignation of Loreto Grimaldi From Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC:KONEF) (FRA: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, announces that Loreto Grimaldi has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective November 3, 2021. Ketamine One thanks Mr. Grimaldi for his service on its Board of Directors since June of this year.



ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company's contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

"Adam Deffett"

Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)

Email: IR@ketamine.one

Web: www.ketamine.one

Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and future prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



