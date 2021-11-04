 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2021 5:38pm   Comments
Share:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC:MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken November 4, 2021 at a special meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share is payable on December 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com