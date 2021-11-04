Armstrong Flooring Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales of $168.5 million

Net loss of $29.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.9 million



LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) ("Armstrong Flooring" or the "Company") a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Michel Vermette, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the third quarter we were able to grow our sales by approximately 8% year-over-year, and we continue to see strong demand for our products, carrying an order backlog of approximately $67 million into the fourth quarter. However, we experienced further supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that significantly impacted our profitability. While we are disappointed with our results, we are proactively taking measures to address these issues. To that point, we followed-up on our August price increase by announcing the largest set of comprehensive pricing actions in our history, which became effective November 1st. Additionally, we curtailed our capital expenditures and planned SG&A spend in the third quarter and have taken actions to continue to reduce this spend in the near term. Finally, we are continuing to work to address the disruptions to our supply chain and are expecting a large volume of incoming sourced material in the fourth quarter to help address our backlog and support our go-to-market transformation."

Amy Trojanowski, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "As announced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, we negotiated amendments to our Credit and Term Loan facilities, which will provide us financial covenant relief through at least December 31, 2021, and which will allow us to work with our lenders to evaluate options for long-term relief. We are in on-going discussions with our lenders and expect to make additional comments concerning these discussions before the end of this year. During the quarter, we took a concerted look at our Transformation Plan initiatives, electing to postpone certain marketing and merchandising activities, reducing planned SG&A in the quarter, and balancing this external spend with long-term strategic goals. In October we announced a temporary furlough and further headcount reductions which are expected to result in approximately $4 million of cost savings on a go-forward basis. These initiatives, along with our recently announced pricing actions, are designed to improve our financial position in the near-term."

Mr. Vermette, added, "We are balancing these near-term initiatives with the long-term strategic goals of our multi-year Transformation Plan to expand our customer reach, simplify our portfolio and operations, and strengthen our capabilities. We are pleased to have an established direct residential salesforce and to have launched several new products that have been well received by our customers and the market. Looking ahead, our focus into 2022 is to capture the return on these investments while addressing recent financial obstacles and continuing to optimize our cost structure."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2021 2020 Change Net sales $ 168.5 $ 156.6 7.6 % Operating income (loss) (28.8 ) (10.1 ) 185.1 % Net income (loss) (29.7 ) (11.7 ) 153.8 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.34 ) $ (0.53 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDA (17.9 ) 2.8 N/M Adjusted EBITDA margin (10.6 ) % 1.8 % N/M Adjusted net (loss) (31.0 ) (11.3 ) N/M Adjusted diluted (loss) per share (1.40 ) (0.51 ) N/M

Net sales in the third quarter increased 7.6% to $168.5 million compared to $156.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting growth in the Company's North American, China, and Australian business. In North America, recent pricing initiatives and favorable product mix offset slower supply chain related end-of-quarter volumes in Commercial and Residential channels, while sales recovery from the pandemic drove improved results in the Company's China and Australian businesses.

Operating loss in the third quarter was $28.8 million compared to a loss of $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily the result of cumulative inflation in our product costs along with higher domestic and ocean freight, which continued to outpace pricing actions resulting in lower gross profit compared to the prior year. Third quarter operating results were hampered by an additional $21 million of inflation when compared to the third quarter of 2020, with pricing initiatives serving to offset approximately 43% of these costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $41.7 million for the quarter, versus $37.7 million in the third quarter 2020, with the increase reflective of more normalized spend versus pandemic levels in the prior year. Year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to $3.6 million in higher cost associated with salaries, benefits and normalized travel for our expanded sales force and higher marketing and merchandising expenses associated with our change in go-to-market, $2.5 million in normalized corporate support expenses, partially offset by $2.1 million of lower IT and consulting spend, along with the benefits of lower facility costs associated with the Company's headquarter relocation completed in the first half of 2021.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $29.7 million, or diluted loss per share of $1.34, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million, or diluted loss per share of $0.53, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss was $31.0 million, or adjusted diluted loss per share of $1.40, compared to an adjusted net loss of $11.3 million, or adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.51, in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $17.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million in the prior year quarter. The difference in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher input costs, driven by the inflationary impacts of both raw materials and shipping costs, along with higher selling, general & administrative expenses in 2021, as well as lower operating expenses in the third quarter 2020, due to the COVID-19 related environment.

Liquidity and Capital Resources Update

At September 30, 2021, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $76.8 million including $14.9 million of cash plus availability under its credit facilities. The Company's Net Debt on September 30, 2021, was $59.2 million.

Forward Looking Statements

Disclosures in this release and in our other public documents and comments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding discussions with our lenders regarding financial covenant relief under our credit and term loan facilities. Those statements provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by our use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "outlook," "target," "predict," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek," and other words or phrases of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our expected results and from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied is included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 168.5 $ 156.6 $ 485.5 $ 440.9 Cost of goods sold 155.6 129.0 431.5 365.3 Gross profit 12.9 27.6 54.0 75.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41.7 37.7 119.3 104.6 Gain on sale of property — — (46.0 ) — Operating income (loss) (28.8 ) (10.1 ) (19.3 ) (29.0 ) Interest expense 2.6 2.8 8.9 4.6 Other expense (income), net (2.3 ) (1.5 ) (6.7 ) (2.4 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (29.1 ) (11.4 ) (21.5 ) (31.2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 0.6 0.3 0.5 — Net income (loss) $ (29.7 ) $ (11.7 ) $ (22.0 ) $ (31.2 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share of common stock: Basic earnings (loss) per share of common stock $ (1.34 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.42 ) Diluted earnings (loss) earnings per share of common stock: Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock $ (1.34 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.42 )

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In millions) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14.9 $ 13.7 Accounts and notes receivable, net 47.8 43.0 Inventories, net 128.6 122.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20.1 12.9 Assets held-for-sale — 17.8 Total current assets 211.4 210.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 233.7 246.9 Operating lease assets 18.9 8.5 Intangible assets, net 14.0 19.0 Deferred income taxes 4.4 4.4 Other noncurrent assets 11.5 4.4 Total assets $ 493.9 $ 493.5 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 5.9 $ 5.5 Current installments of long-term debt (a) 67.3 2.9 Trade account payables 89.2 78.5 Accrued payroll and employee costs 18.3 14.8 Current operating lease liabilities 2.7 2.7 Other accrued expenses 21.1 17.7 Total current liabilities 204.5 122.1 Long-term debt (a) 0.9 71.4 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 17.2 5.8 Postretirement benefit liabilities 54.2 55.6 Pension benefit liabilities 4.5 4.6 Deferred income taxes 1.5 2.4 Other long-term liabilities 7.7 9.0 Total liabilities 290.5 270.9 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock — — Preferred stock — — Treasury stock (85.8 ) (87.1 ) Additional paid-in capital 678.0 677.4 Accumulated deficit (330.4 ) (308.4 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (58.4 ) (59.3 ) Total stockholders' equity 203.4 222.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 493.9 $ 493.5

(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs. The Company has reclassified certain long-term debt to current at September 30, 2021.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three Month Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (29.7 ) $ (11.7 ) $ (22.0 ) $ (31.2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10.3 11.1 33.3 32.0 Inventory write down — — 1.2 — Deferred income taxes 0.2 (0.3 ) (0.5 ) (0.9 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.6 0.7 2.0 2.0 Gain on sale of property — — (46.0 ) — Gain from long-term disability plan change — — — (1.1 ) U.S. pension expense (income) (1.8 ) 0.9 (5.3 ) 2.8 Other non-cash adjustments, net 0.5 0.1 0.8 0.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 3.3 1.5 (10.3 ) (7.7 ) Insurance receivable 3.8 — 3.8 — Inventories (5.2 ) (7.0 ) (7.4 ) (18.0 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 18.7 (4.2 ) 24.4 11.2 Insurance liability (3.8 ) — (3.8 ) — Income taxes payable and receivable — — — — Other assets and liabilities (5.8 ) (0.5 ) (10.8 ) (6.0 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (8.9 ) (9.4 ) (40.6 ) (16.3 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5.0 ) (4.3 ) (16.1 ) (15.2 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — 0.1 65.4 0.1 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5.0 ) (4.2 ) 49.3 (15.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 20.8 1.9 70.1 43.1 Payments on revolving credit facility (5.3 ) — (55.4 ) (79.2 ) Issuance of long-term debt — — 0.2 70.0 Financing costs — (0.5 ) — (7.4 ) Payments on long-term debt (1.0 ) (0.1 ) (22.1 ) (0.2 ) Value of shares withheld related to employee tax withholding (0.1 ) — (0.2 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 14.4 1.3 (7.4 ) 26.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.2 ) 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.2 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 0.3 (11.9 ) 1.2 (4.9 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 14.6 34.1 13.7 27.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14.9 $ 22.2 $ 14.9 $ 22.2

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating

Activities (unaudited)

Three Month Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ (8.9 ) $ (9.4 ) $ (40.6 ) $ (16.3 ) Less: Capital expenditures (5.0 ) (4.3 ) (16.1 ) (15.2 ) Add: Proceeds from asset sales — 0.1 65.4 0.1 Free cash flow $ (13.9 ) $ (13.6 ) $ 8.7 $ (31.4 )

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures net of proceeds from asset sales. The Company's management believes Free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews Free cash flow in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than a substitute for Cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Free cash flow may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Free cash flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Total Debt Outstanding (unaudited)

(In millions) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Total debt outstanding: Short-term debt $ 5.9 $ 5.5 Current installments of long-term debt (a) 67.3 2.9 Long-term debt (a) 0.9 71.4 Total debt outstanding 74.1 79.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 14.9 13.7 Net debt $ 59.2 $ 66.1

(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs. The Company has reclassified certain long-term debt to current at September 30, 2021.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of total debt outstanding reduced by cash and cash equivalents. The Company‘s management believes Net debt is meaningful to investors because management reviews Net debt in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for total debt outstanding in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Net debt may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Net debt may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (29.7 ) $ (11.7 ) $ (22.0 ) $ (31.2 ) Add-back (deduct) business transformation items: Site exit costs 0.2 — 1.0 — Legacy legal matter 0.2 — 0.2 — Additional costs related to business transformation initiatives — 1.5 — 1.9 Gain on sale of South Gate property — — (46.0 ) — Canadian Pension Settlement Charge — — 0.2 — U.S. Pension expense 0.2 0.6 0.7 1.9 Other (income) expense,net (2.3 ) (1.5 ) (6.7 ) (2.4 ) Tax impact of adjustments (at statutory rate) 0.4 (0.2 ) 12.7 (0.4 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (31.0 ) $ (11.3 ) $ (59.9 ) $ (30.2 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.40 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (2.73 ) $ (1.38 )

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measures and consists of Net income (loss) adjusted to remove the impact of business transformation items, U.S. pension expense, other (income) expense, net; and adjust such items for the related tax impacts. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of Adjusted net income (loss) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the corresponding period. The Company's management believes Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share in assessing and evaluating performance. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, rather than a substitute for Net income (loss) and Diluted earnings (loss) per share provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (29.7 ) $ (11.7 ) $ (22.0 ) $ (31.2 ) Add-back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) 0.6 0.3 0.5 — Other (income) expense, net (2.3 ) (1.5 ) (6.7 ) (2.4 ) Interest expense 2.6 2.8 8.9 4.6 Operating (loss) (28.8 ) (10.1 ) (19.3 ) (29.0 ) Add-back: Depreciation and amortization expense 10.3 11.1 33.3 32.0 Add-back: U.S. Pension expense 0.2 0.6 0.7 1.9 Add-back (deduct) Business transformation items: Site exit costs 0.2 — 1.0 — Legacy legal matter 0.2 — 0.2 — Additional costs related to business transformation initiatives — 1.2 1.2 3.1 Gain on sale of South Gate property — — (46.0 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (17.9 ) $ 2.8 $ (28.9 ) $ 8.0

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of Net income (loss) adjusted to remove the impact of income tax expense (benefit), other (income) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, U.S. pension expense and business transformation items. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for Net income (loss) provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.



