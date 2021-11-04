Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Investor Presentation for Nareit's Virtual REITworld 2021 Annual Conference (November 9-11)

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today provided an updated investor presentation for Nareit's Virtual REITworld 2021 Annual Conference (November 9-11). The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the company's website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.



About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 45,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

