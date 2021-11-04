AgileThought Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 15, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.agilethought.com/. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-9039 (USA) or 1-201-689-8470 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2021, through November 22, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13724146.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a pure play leading provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and across Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

Investor Relations:

Olga Shinkaruk

(888) 257-3001

investorrelations@agilethought.com

For more information on our services:

Website: agilethought.com



