(TUYA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Tuya Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Tuya, Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) for violations of federal securities laws.



On or around March 18, 2021, Tuya conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 43.59 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $21.00 per share. On November 3, 2021 the stock closed at $6.53.

On August 19, 2021, Tuya reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. During the related conference call, the Company attributed the results to a "series of challenges" affecting its customers, "including Amazon's strict execution of seller policy, rising raw material prices, and shortage of semiconductor components."

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its March 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Tuya shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471.

