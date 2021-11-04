(SEER) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Seer Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) for violations of federal securities laws.



On November 4, 2021, Bear Cave, a short seller, published a report stating that "the company appears to be a "promotional and misleading" biotech company." The report included allegations of Seer appearing to have misled investors about its recent Chinese distribution partnership, customer base, and management's past track record.

Following this news, Seer stock was trading down over 5% mid-day on November 4, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Seer shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

