Viemed Healthcare to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2021 9:15am   Comments
LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD, TSX:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, announced today that Casey Hoyt, Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Zehnder, Chief Operating Officer will meet virtually with investors and present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2021 at 9:20 A.M. ET.

WEBCAST LINK:   https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/vmd.to/2371680

Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.viemed.com.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com


Primary Logo

