Green Plains Partners Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net income of $9.4 million, or $0.40 per common unit

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million and distributable cash flow of $11.5 million

Quarterly cash distribution of $0.435 per unit

Distribution coverage ratio of 1.11x, LTM distribution coverage ratio of 2.43x

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to the partnership was $9.4 million, or $0.40 per common unit, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $10.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the same period in 2020.

The partnership also reported adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million and distributable cash flow of $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million and distributable cash flow of $11.3 million for the same period in 2020. Distribution coverage was 1.11x for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

"We were pleased to increase the distribution for the quarter, returning capital to unitholders consistent with our prior guidance," said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. "The partnership continues to be well positioned to deliver stable and consistent cash flows for its unitholders."

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

On October 19, 2021, the board of directors of the partnership's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.435 per unit, or approximately $10.3 million, for the third quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on November 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021.

On July 20, 2021, the partnership closed on an amended five-year, $60.0 million term loan facility.

Results of Operations

Consolidated revenues decreased $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with the same period for 2020. Railcar transportation services revenue decreased $0.9 million primarily due to a reduction in average volumetric capacity, and storage and throughput services revenue decreased $1.0 million due to a decrease in throughput volumes, both of which were a result of the sale of our parent's Hereford ethanol plant in the fourth quarter of 2020 and its Ord ethanol plant in the first quarter of 2021. Terminal services revenue decreased $0.1 million due to lower throughput at our terminals. Trucking and other revenue decreased $0.1 million as a result of lower affiliate freight volume.

Operations and maintenance expenses decreased $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with the same period for 2020, primarily due to a reduction in railcar lease expense of $0.7 million, a decrease in accretion expense of $0.4 million associated with railcar lease asset retirement obligations, and a decrease of $0.2 million in repairs and maintenance expenses associated with our storage facilities and terminals as a result of our parent's sale of assets.

During the third quarter of 2021, Green Plains Inc.'s average production utilization rate was approximately 75.0% of capacity. Ethanol throughput was 182.3 million gallons, which was below the contracted minimum volume commitment. As a result, the partnership charged Green Plains Trade $1.9 million related to the minimum volume commitment deficiency for the quarter, resulting in a credit to be applied against potential excess volumes in future periods. The cumulative minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of September 30, 2021 totaled $7.2 million. If these credits are unused by Green Plains Trade, $1.1 million will expire on December 31, 2021, $2.8 million will expire on March 31, 2022, $1.4 million will expire on June 30, 2022 and $1.9 million will expire on September 30, 2022. These credits have been recognized in revenue by the partnership, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the quarterly minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods prior to expiration.

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in million gallons) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Product volumes Storage and throughput services 182.3 189.6 (3.9 ) % 553.1 581.3 (4.9 ) % Terminal services: Affiliate 22.1 24.5 (9.8 ) 62.1 79.3 (21.7 ) Non-affiliate 26.2 27.7 (5.4 ) 77.7 78.3 (0.8 ) 48.3 52.2 (7.5 ) 139.8 157.6 (11.3 ) Railcar capacity billed (daily average) 68.6 81.5 (15.8 ) 70.3 80.4 (12.6 )

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of September 30, 2021 consisted of $14.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt outstanding was $59.6 million, net of debt issuance costs of $0.4 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership's financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financing transactions, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership's proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership's proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of our equity method investee. References to LTM refer to results from the immediately preceding twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership's results.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of ultra-high protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in Green Plains Partners' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains Partners assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020

ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,201 $ 2,478 Accounts receivable, including from affiliates 13,555 14,744 Other current assets 982 772 Total current assets 28,738 17,994 Property and equipment, net 29,601 32,119 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,890 40,604 Other assets 15,109 14,603 Total assets $ 115,338 $ 105,320 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable, including to affiliates $ 4,647 $ 4,399 Operating lease current liabilities 12,133 11,506 Current maturities of long-term debt - 97,739 Other current liabilities 2,664 5,438 Total current liabilities 19,444 119,082 Long-term debt 59,579 - Asset retirement obligations 2,879 2,865 Operating lease long-term liabilities 30,794 29,835 Total liabilities 112,696 151,782 Partners' equity (deficit) 2,642 (46,462 ) Total liabilities and partners' equity (deficit) $ 115,338 $ 105,320





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 % Var. 2021 2020 % Var. Revenues Affiliate $ 18,221 $ 20,347 (10.4 ) % $ 56,061 $ 58,327 (3.9 ) % Non-affiliate 1,030 1,035 (0.5 ) 3,297 3,707 (11.1 ) Total revenues 19,251 21,382 (10.0 ) 59,358 62,034 (4.3 ) Operating expenses Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and amortization reflected below) 5,161 6,647 (22.4 ) 17,153 19,410 (11.6 ) General and administrative 892 1,116 (20.1 ) 3,152 3,038 3.8 Depreciation and amortization 1,089 940 15.9 2,771 2,867 (3.3 ) Total operating expenses 7,142 8,703 (17.9 ) 23,076 25,315 (8.8 ) Operating income 12,109 12,679 (4.5 ) 36,282 36,719 (1.2 ) Interest expense (2,781 ) (2,498 ) 11.3 (6,120 ) (6,182 ) (1.0 ) Income before income taxes and income from equity method investee 9,328 10,181 (8.4 ) 30,162 30,537 (1.2 ) Income tax expense (77 ) (30 ) 156.7 (229 ) (166 ) 38.0 Income from equity method investee 174 155 12.3 517 488 5.9 Net income $ 9,425 $ 10,306 (8.5 ) % $ 30,450 $ 30,859 (1.3 ) % Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests: General partner $ 188 $ 206 (8.7 ) % $ 609 $ 617 (1.3 ) % Limited partners - common unitholders 9,237 10,100 (8.5 ) 29,841 30,242 (1.3 ) Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): Common units $ 0.40 $ 0.44 (9.1 ) % $ 1.29 $ 1.31 (1.5 ) % Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted): Common units 23,208 23,161 23,177 23,145 Supplemental Revenues Data: Storage and throughput services $ 11,564 $ 12,520 (7.6 ) % $ 35,389 $ 36,090 (1.9 ) % Railcar transportation services 4,688 5,538 (15.3 ) 14,525 16,036 (9.4 ) Terminal services 1,998 2,162 (7.6 ) 6,258 6,488 (3.5 ) Trucking and other 1,001 1,162 (13.9 ) 3,186 3,420 (6.8 ) Total revenues $ 19,251 $ 21,382 (10.0 ) % $ 59,358 $ 62,034 (4.3 ) %





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,450 $ 30,859 Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,771 2,867 Distribution from equity method investee - 1,000 Other 1,772 1,146 Net change in working capital (1,317 ) (1,595 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,676 34,277 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (494 ) (117 ) Disposition of assets 27,500 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 27,006 (117 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of distributions (8,528 ) (16,958 ) Net payments on revolving credit facility - (4,400 ) Net payments on long-term debt (40,000 ) (9,500 ) Payments of loan fees (436 ) (3,495 ) Other 5 7 Net cash used in financing activities (48,959 ) (34,346 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 11,723 (186 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,478 261 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,201 $ 75





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except ratios) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended LTM Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

Net income $ 9,425 $ 10,306 $ 30,450 $ 30,859 $ 40,738 Interest expense (1) 2,781 2,498 6,120 6,182 8,451 Income tax expense 77 30 229 166 275 Depreciation and amortization 1,089 940 2,771 2,867 3,710 Transaction costs - - 5 - 30 Unit-based compensation expense 60 81 219 239 300 Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method

investee (2) 45 43 139 137 183 Adjusted EBITDA 13,477 13,898 39,933 40,450 53,687 Interest paid or payable (1,781 ) (2,498 ) (5,120 ) (6,182 ) (7,451 ) Income taxes paid or payable (77 ) (30 ) (229 ) (91 ) (275 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (137 ) (62 ) (139 ) (116 ) (204 ) Distributable cash flow (3) $ 11,482 $ 11,308 $ 34,445 $ 34,061 $ 45,757 Distributions declared (4) $ 10,310 $ 2,848 $ 15,996 $ 8,520 $ 18,837 Coverage ratio 1.11x 3.97x 2.15x 4.00x 2.43x (1) Includes $1.0 million in unamortized debt issuance costs written off upon extinguishment of debt for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. (2) Represents the partnership's proportional share of depreciation and amortization of its equity method investee. (3) Distributable cash flow does not include adjustments for the principal payments on the term loan of $3.2 million and $50.0 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (4) Represents distributions declared for the applicable period and paid in the subsequent quarter.

