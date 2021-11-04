 Skip to main content

Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks To Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2021 1:01am   Comments
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) mandates DNB Markets, Nordea, Danske Bank, SEB, Swedbank and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a Fixed Income Investor Call on November 9, 2021. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a NOK denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a five-year tenor may follow.

A portion of the bonds may be offered in the United States to qualified institutional investors (or QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) concurrently with bonds offered outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the bonds or any other security of Teekay LNG. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. Teekay LNG undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements, unless required to do so under applicable securities laws.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 21 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
