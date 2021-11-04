Teekay LNG Partners Mandates Banks To Arrange Fixed Income Investor Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) mandates DNB Markets, Nordea, Danske Bank, SEB, Swedbank and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a Fixed Income Investor Call on November 9, 2021. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a NOK denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a five-year tenor may follow.



A portion of the bonds may be offered in the United States to qualified institutional investors (or QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) concurrently with bonds offered outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 21 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

