APA Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2021
HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) today announced third-quarter 2021 results. Results can be found on the company's website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

There will be a conference call Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on APA's website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7990266.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts     
     
Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276   Phil West  
Website: www.apacorp.com   


