Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) today announced that the Company's board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of nearly 16,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today's consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Dhaval Patel
732.501.9657
dhaval.patel@pactivevergreen.com

 


