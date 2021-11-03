 Skip to main content

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.18 per Share

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share, a $0.04 increase over the $1.14 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.18 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 26, 2021.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs over 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com 
202-264-7108

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104


